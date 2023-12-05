Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.