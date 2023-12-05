Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

