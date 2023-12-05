Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.84 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Generac worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Generac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Generac Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $122.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,550. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.