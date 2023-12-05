Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,967 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697,910 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,583,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,143,000 after purchasing an additional 163,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,393,000 after acquiring an additional 145,807 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

