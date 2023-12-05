Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

