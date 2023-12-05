Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2,267.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,929 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Churchill Downs by 104.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,747 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,369,000 after purchasing an additional 828,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,275,000 after purchasing an additional 552,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 215.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 722,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,568,000 after buying an additional 493,390 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $119.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.05. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.00.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.07%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.