Cerity Partners LLC Invests $7.78 Million in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,781,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18,112.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 183,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,031,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.26.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

