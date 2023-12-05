Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $8.79 Million Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,388,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 376,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 185,391 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

