Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 16,290 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,290 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,777 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.