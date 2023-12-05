Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 3,357 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,816,000 after buying an additional 2,270,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1,485.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,023 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day moving average is $139.48. The company has a market capitalization of $176.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,953 shares of company stock valued at $24,646,681 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.06.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

