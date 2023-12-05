Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 84,139 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 616.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,786 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,139 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 723.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NetApp by 95.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,351,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,245,000 after buying an additional 658,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after buying an additional 147,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

