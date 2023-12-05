Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,866 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $177.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

