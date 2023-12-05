Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $480.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $465.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.73. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $547.80. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.20.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

