Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,891 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

