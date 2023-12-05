Cerity Partners LLC Sells 12,615 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 30.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WELL. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

NYSE:WELL opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.43. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

