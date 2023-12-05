Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 1,533 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 335,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,773,000 after buying an additional 48,966 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 695,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,140,000 after buying an additional 78,568 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $104,226,000. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.78. 3,159,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,830,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.