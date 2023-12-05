Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 8,733 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.16. 275,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,490. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

