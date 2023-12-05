Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.07. 667,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,781. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.78 and its 200-day moving average is $159.81. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

