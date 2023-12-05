Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.97% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,514. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $50.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.