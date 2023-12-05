Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 177,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000. American Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TIPX traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. 95,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,029. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

