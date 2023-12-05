Certified Advisory Corp Buys 1,962 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.56. 104,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average of $108.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

