Certified Advisory Corp Buys 2,360 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

VONG traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $74.75. 265,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,276. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $75.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

