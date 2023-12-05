Certified Advisory Corp Buys 4,511 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.92. 4,847,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,248,844. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

