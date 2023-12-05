Certified Advisory Corp Buys 47,864 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,864 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:CALF traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,974 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1509 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.