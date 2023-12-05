Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 30,593 Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 371.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $293,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUV stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.36. 312,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,787. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.