Certified Advisory Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 132.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,632. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.36. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

