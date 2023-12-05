Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,355 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,029,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after purchasing an additional 576,880 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,494.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 451,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 422,823 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,414,000.

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.29. The company had a trading volume of 295,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,873. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

