Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $281,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,268,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,360,000 after purchasing an additional 148,195 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 157,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 23,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $99.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,191. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.97. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

