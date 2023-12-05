Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after purchasing an additional 115,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,293. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.06 and a 200-day moving average of $214.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

