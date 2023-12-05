Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 343,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 104,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 56,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.11. The company had a trading volume of 259,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,800. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.60 and its 200-day moving average is $193.55. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

