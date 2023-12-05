Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $311,102,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 95.8% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $460.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,813,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,072,473. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $454.02 and a 200 day moving average of $438.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,106 shares of company stock valued at $63,015,982. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

