Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPAB. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,920.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. 682,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,274. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

