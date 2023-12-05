Certified Advisory Corp Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,347 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 508,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

