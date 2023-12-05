Certified Advisory Corp Has $13.87 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.5% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.68. 22,633,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,979,633. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $394.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

