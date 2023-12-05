Certified Advisory Corp Has $15.89 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,801 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $15,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,342 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

