Certified Advisory Corp Has $2.27 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,866 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.74.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,417. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $296.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.56, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,844 shares of company stock worth $97,956,394 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

