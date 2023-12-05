Certified Advisory Corp Has $2.95 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.19. 70,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,631. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.