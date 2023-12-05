Certified Advisory Corp Has $2.98 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.77% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 72,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,520,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,351,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.70. 10,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $43.48.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

