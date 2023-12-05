Certified Advisory Corp Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $76.49. 1,479,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,278. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

