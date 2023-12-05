Certified Advisory Corp Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 58,866,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816,295 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,136,000 after acquiring an additional 971,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 194.6% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,019,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 673,258 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,477. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

