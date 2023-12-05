Certified Advisory Corp Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,299,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,444,000 after buying an additional 1,188,712 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,930,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,612 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 303,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,043,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,799. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.