Certified Advisory Corp Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,414,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,468,000 after buying an additional 12,021,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,234,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP remained flat at $20.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 461,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,623. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

