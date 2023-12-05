Certified Advisory Corp Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,696. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $380.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

