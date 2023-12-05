Certified Advisory Corp Has $9.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.8% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,624,000 after buying an additional 103,464 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $58.00. 1,304,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,289. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1862 per share. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.