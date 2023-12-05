Certified Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.68. 1,331,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,504. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

