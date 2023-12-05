Certified Advisory Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 28.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.48.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.71. 1,448,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,051. The stock has a market cap of $463.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $257.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

