Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,637 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average of $72.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.73.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

