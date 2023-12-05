Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

SPGI stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.00. 469,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.56 and its 200-day moving average is $386.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.90.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

