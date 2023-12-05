Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 18,460 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.91% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 95,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,786 shares. The firm has a market cap of $354.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1878 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

