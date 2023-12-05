Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 3,274 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 651,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,684,000 after purchasing an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 597,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after acquiring an additional 260,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $60.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,600. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.